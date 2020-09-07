Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Four nabbed in Abu Dhabi for producing over 1.5 tons of banned tobacco product

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police caught four individuals who were producing a tobacco product banned in the country called ‘Niswar’ from an unlicensed factory.

Authorities seized all equipment and over 1.5 tons of raw materials and finished products from the lab. All items found from the makeshift factory have been documented and were destroyed.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 1 million (Php 13.4M) fine for spreading information online about illegal drugs in UAE

The video from the Abu Dhabi Police’s official Facebook account shows how police officials caught all four Asians who were in the process of producing the banned product. These individuals have been referred to public prosecution.

The operation was done in coordination with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer).

Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, urges the public to continue reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

READ ON: Two expats arrested in Dubai for attempting to sell drugs in UAE

Watch the video here:

Security Check Required

null

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

18 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

3 hours ago
Photo of Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close