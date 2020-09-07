Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Five shops across Sharjah had been slapped with hefty fines for non-compliance with preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other violations such as selling stationeries and tools with inappropriate visuals for kids.

The operations and inspections were done as part of the Al Dhaid Municipality (ADM)’s ‘Back to Schools’ campaign, that carried out inspections to 23 centers and shops.

RELATED STORY: UAE doubles internet speeds to support shift from classroom to distance learning

Omar Hamid bin Omair Al Ketbi, Head of the Market Control Division in Al Dhaid Municipality, called out shopping centers to follow the municipality’s laws and regulations.

“The campaign was carried out by the municipality ahead of the new academic year. Educational tools of various kinds, harmful toys for children, stationery tools bearing offensive or inappropriate pictures and expressions were all screened as part of the inspections. Municipality inspectors visited 23 outlets in the city,” said Al Ketbi as per reports from Sharjah 24.

Al Ketbi urges the public to contact the hotline of the Operations Department on the number 993, to report similar complaints, and to provide suggestions and feedback. They can also report similar incidents through Al Dhaid Municipality’s social media channels.

READ ON: TRA empowers UAE’s distance learning efforts with free high-speed internet services

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

16 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

3 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Four nabbed in Abu Dhabi for producing over 1.5 tons of banned tobacco product

WATCH: Four nabbed in Abu Dhabi for producing over 1.5 tons of banned tobacco product

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close