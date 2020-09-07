Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

Five shops across Sharjah had been slapped with hefty fines for non-compliance with preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other violations such as selling stationeries and tools with inappropriate visuals for kids.

The operations and inspections were done as part of the Al Dhaid Municipality (ADM)’s ‘Back to Schools’ campaign, that carried out inspections to 23 centers and shops.

Omar Hamid bin Omair Al Ketbi, Head of the Market Control Division in Al Dhaid Municipality, called out shopping centers to follow the municipality’s laws and regulations.

“The campaign was carried out by the municipality ahead of the new academic year. Educational tools of various kinds, harmful toys for children, stationery tools bearing offensive or inappropriate pictures and expressions were all screened as part of the inspections. Municipality inspectors visited 23 outlets in the city,” said Al Ketbi as per reports from Sharjah 24.

Al Ketbi urges the public to contact the hotline of the Operations Department on the number 993, to report similar complaints, and to provide suggestions and feedback. They can also report similar incidents through Al Dhaid Municipality’s social media channels.

