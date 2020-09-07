Latest News

Pope Francis says ‘gossipers’ worse than COVID-19

Staff Report 5 hours ago

Pope Francis shared that speaking ill of other people and spreading gossip can be considered worse than COVID-19.

The Pope said that Satan is the worst offender of all and spreading gossips is an act of evil.

“When people see someone making a mistake, the first thing we usually do is go and tell someone else about it. Gossip like this closes off the community,” the pontiff said.

“The great gossip is Satan who always says bad things about people. Satan “is a liar who seeks to divide the Church, to drive our brothers apart, so that they are no longer a community,” he added.

Francis urged devotees not to spread rumors against each other.

“Let us make an effort not to be gossips. Speaking ill of people is a plague worse than COVID,” the pope said.

