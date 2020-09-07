Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

The Abu Dhabi Police remind residents and citizens that crossing the road at areas outside proper pedestrian crossing indicators will be fined AED 400.

In a video posted on their official Facebook page, authorities remind the public of the dangers of crossing the road at improper areas, citing risks of road accidents that take place since those involved in the incident did not follow the regulations in place.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED500 fine, six black points for not giving priority to pedestrians in UAE

“The security and safety of pedestrians are part of the important strategic priorities towards the ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety conditions,” said the post from the Abu Dhabi Police.

Meanwhile, drivers are also urged to pay attention to pedestrian traffic and are asked to reduce their speeds stating that pedestrian security and safety are shared responsibility between them and pedestrians themselves.

