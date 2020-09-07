Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

Joel Disoacido decided years ago to head to Japan to provide a better life for his wife, Charlin, and their 3-year-old child.

However, he felt betrayed and torn when he watched a video of his own wife in an illicit affair with another man who happens to be their neighbor.

Joel was surprised even more when he learned that the man who took the video was Charlin’s ex-lover as well.

“Noong July 13 po umamin siya sa akin. Dalawa po yung kabit niya. Yung nakakuha sa video niya, yun yung unang kalaguyo niya. Tapos yung pangalawa, yung nakapatong talaga sa kanya. Sabi niya wala na daw po siyang gana sa akin,” said Joel when he aired his side through Raffy Tulfo in Action.

Charlin stated that she was confused because she thought that she and Joel had already talked things out, including the sale of their home and the custody of their 3-year-old child.

“Inamin ko na sa kanya lahat yan na may kasalanan ako pero yung pinagaawayan namin ngayon iyong bata. Aminado ako sa kanya na may kasalanan ako so sabi ko sa kanya kung ano ang gusto mo, susundin kita,” said Charlin.

Joel said that this incident put him in a shameful situation and hopes that his wife would face authorities for what she did.

“Masakit din yung kahihiyang ginagawa niya sa akin dito. Ganun na lang ba iyon? Gusto ko sana siyang makulong,” said Joel in his message to Raffy Tulfo.

Charlin committed that she will give the child to Joel but hopes that as the mother, she will get to take care of the child until such a time that Joel decided to head home for good.

“Noong una ito lang ang ilaban ko para sa anak natin kasi maliit pa. Sabi ko sa yo, sa iyo na lahat yung bahay at lupa basta sa akin lang ang anak. Pero pag uwi mo, ibigay ko sa kanya. Pero ngayon bakit lumapit pa dito e inamin ko naman sa iyo ang lahat?” said Charlin.

