Latest News

Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now 10,117

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 7 hours ago

The number of Filipinos abroad who have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has climbed to 10,117 with one more infection.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported one more new COVID-19 case. There are no new fatalities.

The total number of recoveries stood at 6,284 while the death toll remains 758.

The DFA said about 3,075 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“As reported last night, the total number of overseas Filipinos repatriated by the DFA since February 2020 is now at 164,368, of which 36.4 percent are sea-based and 63.6 percent are land-based. In line with its ongoing repatriation efforts, the DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

11 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

3 hours ago
Photo of Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close