Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now 10,117

The number of Filipinos abroad who have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has climbed to 10,117 with one more infection.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported one more new COVID-19 case. There are no new fatalities.

The total number of recoveries stood at 6,284 while the death toll remains 758.

The DFA said about 3,075 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“As reported last night, the total number of overseas Filipinos repatriated by the DFA since February 2020 is now at 164,368, of which 36.4 percent are sea-based and 63.6 percent are land-based. In line with its ongoing repatriation efforts, the DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.