Latest News

Dubai expat slits throat of manager after being denied to return home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

The Dubai Court of First Instance has found the 21-year-old Kyrgyzstan man guilty of premeditated murder after slitting the throat of his manager.

According to Gulf News, the manager refused the request of the suspect to return to his home country.

They had a heated argument before the suspect slit the man’s throat and hit his head with a hammer.

“The victim then fired him and asked him to leave the place. The defendant felt ashamed and lost his temper,” the police said.

The victim sustained six injuries and 13 cuts on his face.

“The workers in the garage claimed that they had left the garage for 20 minutes and returned to see the victim dead. They suspected the defendant because he was the last person to be seen with the defendant and went missing thereafter,” the police added.

The incident took place last June and the suspect tried to escape from the UAE.

The suspect reportedly went to the Dubai airport but was not able to board a flight. He was arrested the day after the crime.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

Heartbroken OFW learns wife has been cheating on him with two men through viral video

10 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

KNOW THE LAW: AED400 (Php5300) fine for pedestrians crossing at improper areas

1 hour ago
Photo of COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

COVID-19: India now second-worst hit country worldwide

3 hours ago
Photo of Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

Sharjah fines five shops for selling inappropriate educational tools for kids

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close