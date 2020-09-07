Dubai expat slits throat of manager after being denied to return home

The Dubai Court of First Instance has found the 21-year-old Kyrgyzstan man guilty of premeditated murder after slitting the throat of his manager.

According to Gulf News, the manager refused the request of the suspect to return to his home country.

They had a heated argument before the suspect slit the man’s throat and hit his head with a hammer.

“The victim then fired him and asked him to leave the place. The defendant felt ashamed and lost his temper,” the police said.

The victim sustained six injuries and 13 cuts on his face.

“The workers in the garage claimed that they had left the garage for 20 minutes and returned to see the victim dead. They suspected the defendant because he was the last person to be seen with the defendant and went missing thereafter,” the police added.

The incident took place last June and the suspect tried to escape from the UAE.

The suspect reportedly went to the Dubai airport but was not able to board a flight. He was arrested the day after the crime.