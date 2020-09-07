Canada links 30 of its COVID-19 cases to karaoke bar

A karaoke bar in Canada could face fines from the government after authorities have linked at least 30 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the establishment.

Regional Public Health Department of Quebec’s capital region (CIUSSS) stated that all confirmed cases were from the Bar Le Kirouac from Quebec City.

“We are talking about karaoke, where people who think that because they are with friends they know well, that they can relax, take off the mask, pass the microphone, get close to each other to sing together. These are enjoyable things, but we can’t do that anymore, ” said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé as per reports from CNN International.

The health minister adds that they are looking into details and facts on whether this incident was a criminal matter.

“People have a responsibility. They know the rules very well. These people just didn’t play by the rules,” added Minister Dube.

Posts from the official Facebook page of the said bar state that they will be closing down the bar temporarily until September 9 to conduct COVID-19 tests among their staff and thorough disinfection. They have also encouraged all of their patrons to get tested.

