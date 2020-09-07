BREAKING: Unidentified crew member who died from missing ship in Japan is Filipino, DFA confirms

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed that the remains of an unidentified crew member found last week is a Filipino.

“A verification of the remains of the unidentified person found on 04 September 2020 has been made. The deceased was confirmed to be of Filipino nationality. The family of the deceased has cooperated in identifying the remains,” the DFA said in a statement.

The crew member was found lifeless along the area where the missing UAE-based Gulf Livestock ship reportedly sank.

So far, only two Filipino survivors have been found.

The Japanese Coast Guard suspended its operations last weekend due to bad weather conditions brought by Typhoon Haishen.

“The Japanese Coast Guard did not find any survivor or remains in today’s search. An empty life raft on a sandy beach was found but there was no clue of any missing crew member,” the statement added.

Authorities will resume the full sea and aerial search on Tuesday.

“The Philippine government remains steadfast in providing full support to our Filipino seafarers and their families as our foreign service posts and POLO in Japan continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese authorities,” the statement added.