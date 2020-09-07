Latest News

BREAKING: Unidentified crew member who died from missing ship in Japan is Filipino, DFA confirms

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed that the remains of an unidentified crew member found last week is a Filipino.

“A verification of the remains of the unidentified person found on 04 September 2020 has been made. The deceased was confirmed to be of Filipino nationality. The family of the deceased has cooperated in identifying the remains,” the DFA said in a statement.

The crew member was found lifeless along the area where the missing UAE-based Gulf Livestock ship reportedly sank.

So far, only two Filipino survivors have been found.

ALSO READ: Pinoy captain of missing cargo ship in Japan due to come home to meet 4-month-old son for the first time

The Japanese Coast Guard suspended its operations last weekend due to bad weather conditions brought by Typhoon Haishen.

“The Japanese Coast Guard did not find any survivor or remains in today’s search. An empty life raft on a sandy beach was found but there was no clue of any missing crew member,” the statement added.

Authorities will resume the full sea and aerial search on Tuesday.

“The Philippine government remains steadfast in providing full support to our Filipino seafarers and their families as our foreign service posts and POLO in Japan continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese authorities,” the statement added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of CASE CLOSED: 8 people get up to 20 years in prison for Khashoggi’s death

CASE CLOSED: 8 people get up to 20 years in prison for Khashoggi’s death

1 hour ago
Photo of University criticized for telling female students not to wear revealing clothes “to avoid creating temptation”

University criticized for telling female students not to wear revealing clothes “to avoid creating temptation”

2 hours ago
Photo of UAE Cabinet approves national vaccination policy

UAE Cabinet approves national vaccination policy

3 hours ago
Photo of Canada links 30 of its COVID-19 cases to karaoke bar

Canada links 30 of its COVID-19 cases to karaoke bar

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close