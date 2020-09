In a final ruling, a court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced eight people charged for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

In a report by Reuters citing the kingdom’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV, five of those were sentenced to 20 years of jail time, one was sentenced to 10 years, while the remaining two were given seven-year sentences.

