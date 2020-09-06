Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH reports over 23,000 new COVID-19 recoveries; breaches 237,000-mark in total cases

DOH also reported 85 new deaths

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has reported 23,074 new recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of patients who have successfully recouped from the virus to 184,687.

The country has also already surpassed the 237,000-mark in the number of cases as it records 2,839 new cases. The total number now stands at 237,365.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

In addition, the department announced 85 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 3,875

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, total now at 66,095; active cases down to 7,500+

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, total now at 66,095; active cases down to 7,500+

3 hours ago
Photo of Cemetery in Indonesia running out of space due to increased COVID-19 burials

Cemetery in Indonesia running out of space due to increased COVID-19 burials

4 hours ago
Photo of Roque: Manila Bay’s white sand makeover to benefit Pinoys’ mental health

Roque: Manila Bay’s white sand makeover to benefit Pinoys’ mental health

4 hours ago
Photo of Number of Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 now at 10,117

Number of Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 now at 10,117

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close