PH reports over 23,000 new COVID-19 recoveries; breaches 237,000-mark in total cases

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has reported 23,074 new recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of patients who have successfully recouped from the virus to 184,687.

The country has also already surpassed the 237,000-mark in the number of cases as it records 2,839 new cases. The total number now stands at 237,365.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

In addition, the department announced 85 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 3,875

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.