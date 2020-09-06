Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Number of Overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 now at 10,117

Staff Report

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on September 6 has announced one new case of Overseas Filipino infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number to 10,117.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,284, while the death toll remains 758.

DFA added that there are no new fatalities or recoveries reported in Asia and the Pacific, while there were no new reports provided by the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

The department also said that 3,075 Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment.

“As reported last night, the total number of overseas Filipinos repatriated by the DFA since February 2020 is now at 164,368, of which 36.4 percent are sea-based and 63.6 percent are land-based. In line with its ongoing repatriation efforts, the DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.

 

