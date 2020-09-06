Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, total now at 66,095; active cases down to 7,500+

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) reported a record high in recoveries with 2,443 cases who have fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a single day, with the total now at 66,095.

MOHAP also recently conducted 87,336 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 513 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 73,984.

The ministry also reported no patient have died due to complications from COVID-19 for the past 24 hours. The total death toll remains at 388.

This brings the total number of active cases lower from yesterday’s 9,431 to 7,501 as of September 6.

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the media briefing of the UAE government, reminds the public to ensure that their homes are properly ventilated to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“We urge the public to ensure their households are properly ventilated. Bad ventilation can cause the spread of the virus inside houses and closed places,” said Dr. Al Hammadi.

Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged the public not to be complacent and reminded them to follow the country’s preventive measures including wearing of masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

“The return of residents was a major factor in the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country, and so is the complacency in adhering to precautionary measures. The increase in the number of infections was expected,” said Al Shamsi during an interview with Abu Dhabi TV.

Al Shamsi also warned of a ‘second outbreak’ in the UAE that if the numbers continue to surge, the country might consider reintroducing the national sterilization program at certain areas where many cases have been detected.

“The pandemic has not ended. If UAE residents do not adhere to preventive measures, we will be on the verge of a second outbreak,” said Al Shamsi.

