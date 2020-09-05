Sister of OFW killed in Abu Dhabi blast: Sabi mo magsa-sama pa tayo sa Dubai? 

The Filipina who was killed in Abu Dhabi gas leak explosion last week had so many plans for her family, according to her sister in the Philippines.

In an interview with the Filipino Times, Rachel Bartoces said that her family is still in denial about the untimely death of their eldest sister Merinner, 25.



“Iniwan mo na ako. Iniwan mo na kami. Sabi mo kukunin mo ako para makapagtrabaho din sa Dubai,” Rachel said in grief.

She recounted that Merinner recently asked her to process her passport.

“Pinapaasikaso mo lang akin ‘yung passport ko nung kailan. Ngayon, ito naman ang nangyari? Nalilito na ako,” she said.

“Wala na akong magagawa kasi nangyari na ito. Pero ang hirap matanggap,” she said.

“Sana patuloy mo kaming gabayan kung saan ka man papunta. Salamat sa lahat, brader. Wala kang katulad. Salamat talaga at pag-intindi sa sitwasyon ko. Salamat sa lahat talaga, ” Rachel added.

Merriner’s death is a huge loss for her family. The 25-year-old restaurant worker is their family’s breadwinner. She is the eldest among her four siblings.

“Nade-depress po talaga kami lahat. Iyong tatay namin araw-araw umiiyak,” Rachel said.

Merriner was about to end her contract next February.

She also wanted to migrate to Canada and bring her entire family there once settled.

“Ang dami niyang pangarap para sa amin kaso ngayon nawala naman siya,” Rachel said.