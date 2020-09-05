Latest News

Japan Coast guard suspends search operations for missing seafarers of sunken UAE-based cargo ship 

The Philippines’ foreign affairs confirmed on Saturday that the Japanese Coast Guard has temporarily suspended its search and rescue operations for the missing cargo ship in Southern Japan. 

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, reports that in light of the expected arrival of Typhoon 10 in Japan, the Japanese Coast Guard has temporarily suspended its search and rescue operations,” the department said in its latest bulletin.

The DFA added that the two Filipino survivors have been in contact with their respective families.

“The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese Coast Guard, shipowner and the manning agency to extend all appropriate support for the Filipino seafarers and their families,” the statement added.

On Friday, the department reported that another Filipino crew member of the Panamanian-flagged vessel Gulf Livestock 1 was found alone in a life raft. 

He is conscious and able to walk.

The DFA is withholding the identity of the rescued Filipino seafarer pending his consent to publish his name.

Aside from the two survivors, an unidentified person found on Friday has been confirmed as deceased by a doctor.

The man was rescued in the area where a missing cargo ship was reported missing. 

“Considering the condition of the remains, a confirmation on the identity could not be made,” the DFA said. 

