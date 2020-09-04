Latest News

Thai King reinstates royal consort months after she was stripped of her position

PHOTO: THAILAND'S ROYAL OFFICE/AFP

Staff Report

The royal household of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkor has welcomed the return of Sineenat “Koi” Wongvajirapakdi following her reinstatement as a royal noble consort.

The Thai Royal Household on Wednesday announced the king’s order to give back all titles, military ranks and decorations to Koi after she was innocent of previous accusations against her, reported CNN.

In a separate report of the Nikkei Asian Review, the Royal command was said to be sign by the king on Aug. 28. In this recent development, the royal household was told to treat Koi as if her title and ranks had never been rescinded.

Details of the royal command remains scant.

To recall, Koi stepped to the position of chao khun phra or royal noble consort in July 2019—the first to be elevated to the position in about a century.

However, merely three months later, the former royal bodyguard was accused of hatching a plot to usurp the position of the queen and was dismissed from the rank for “disloyalty to the king” according to the command, as well as “acting against the appointment of the Queen (Suthida)… for her own ambitions”.

She was also accused of being “disrespectful to His Majesty’s grace… and caused divisions among courtiers and misunderstanding among the people,” the statement added.

