Philippine ambassador to UAE recognizes Emirates’ efforts in bringing OFWs home

H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, recently presented a token of appreciation to Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer of Emirates, recognizing the airline’s efforts in helping Filipino citizens return home.

In the gift exchange, Emirates also presented an Emirates A380 aircraft model, as a symbol of its continuous support to the Filipino community and gratitude to its people over the years.

According to a report of the Dubai Media Office, Emirates has so far flown more than 27,000 Filipinos stranded across the globe to the Philippines and other countries where they reside, including the UAE, since the pandemic took hold.

The UAE is home to more than 800,000 Filipinos living and working in the country.

Recently, Emirates operated a one-off A380 flight to Clark to mark its 30 years of service to the Philippines. In 2014, the Emirates A380 made a one-off trip to Manila, marking its first arrival in the Philippines.

In the three months from April to June, Emirates operated over 200 repatriation flights to nearly 40 cities in its network, including flights on special routes organized in conjunction with diplomatic missions to fly their citizens home.