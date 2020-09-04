Latest News

JUST IN: 1 Filipino seaman killed, another injured in tanker fire off Sri Lanka

Photo: EPA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that a Filipino crew member of a Panamanian-registered oil tanker died when the ship’s engine room exploded on September 3 and burned out of control for two days.

“Preliminary information from the ship’s crew confirmed that a Filipino seaman on board had died in a boiler explosion,” the navy said in a statement.

According to BBC report, the 330-meter vessel—the New Diamond—was carrying about 270,000 tons of crude oil. The engine room explosion was believed to haved caused the fire off eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

It crew consists of at least 22 crew, consisting of 17 Filipinos and five Greeks.

Another Filipino, the ship’s third officer, reportedly suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Kalmunai hospital in Colombo, a separate report of AFP said. His condition is stable, said the authorities.

There were other crew members who sustained injuries but they were “all saved” from the tanker, navy officials said.

On Friday, Sri Lanka’s navy and India’s coastguard were able to bring the fire under control using water cannon and helicopter drops.

A spokesperson for the navy said there is no immediate threat of an oil spill. However, it did not rule this out from happening.

The stricken tanker was taking the crude from Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 612 new cases, total now at 72,766 with no deaths for past 48 hours

COVID-19: UAE reports 612 new cases, total now at 72,766 with no deaths for past 48 hours

3 hours ago
Photo of BREAKING: Another Filipino seafarer of UAE-based cargo ship that sank off Japan rescued

BREAKING: Another Filipino seafarer of UAE-based cargo ship that sank off Japan rescued

4 hours ago
Photo of VIDEO: OFW’s homecoming turns into a sad reunion with mother who can no longer recognize her

VIDEO: OFW’s homecoming turns into a sad reunion with mother who can no longer recognize her

4 hours ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi bares new entry guidelines for residents, visitors starting Sept. 5

Abu Dhabi bares new entry guidelines for residents, visitors starting Sept. 5

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close