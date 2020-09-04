JUST IN: 1 Filipino seaman killed, another injured in tanker fire off Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that a Filipino crew member of a Panamanian-registered oil tanker died when the ship’s engine room exploded on September 3 and burned out of control for two days.

“Preliminary information from the ship’s crew confirmed that a Filipino seaman on board had died in a boiler explosion,” the navy said in a statement.

According to BBC report, the 330-meter vessel—the New Diamond—was carrying about 270,000 tons of crude oil. The engine room explosion was believed to haved caused the fire off eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

It crew consists of at least 22 crew, consisting of 17 Filipinos and five Greeks.

Another Filipino, the ship’s third officer, reportedly suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Kalmunai hospital in Colombo, a separate report of AFP said. His condition is stable, said the authorities.



There were other crew members who sustained injuries but they were “all saved” from the tanker, navy officials said.

On Friday, Sri Lanka’s navy and India’s coastguard were able to bring the fire under control using water cannon and helicopter drops.

A spokesperson for the navy said there is no immediate threat of an oil spill. However, it did not rule this out from happening.

The stricken tanker was taking the crude from Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip.

