Abu Dhabi bares new entry guidelines for residents, visitors starting Sept. 5

The Abu Dhabi Government has announced new guidelines for all residents and tourists entering the emirate.

In a statement posted on the Twitter account of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office on Friday, it said, “In line with efforts to expand testing for the early detection of COVID-19 infections, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures for entering Abu Dhabi emirate.”

“Starting Saturday, September 5th, residents and visitors can enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result,” it added.

It also clarified that “DPI test results no longer require a prior PCR test.”

Meanwhile those who stay for six consecutive days or more within Abu Dhabi “must now take a PCR test on the sixth day of each visit, in order to protect the health and safety of the community.”

