Qatar seizes over 11,000 fake luxury items at Hamad Port

The General Customs Authority has seized more than 11,000 counterfeit luxury items hidden in a shipment container that arrived at Hamad Port.

The Authority said the attempt was foiled by the Anti-Smuggling and Harmful Trade Practices Department after an inspector flagged suspicious details in a customs declaration.

Upon inspection, officials found thousands of counterfeit boxes, bags, and warranty certificates for international jewellery brands. In total, 11,491 fake boxes and warranty certificates were confiscated.

The Authority said the seizure reflects ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and protect intellectual property rights in Qatar.

