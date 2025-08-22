Scientists warn of rising pollution in Antarctica amid tourism boom

Antarctica, one of Earth’s most pristine environments, is facing increasing pollution due to a surge in tourism and expanding research activities, scientists warned.

A study published in Nature Sustainability revealed that areas of the continent where human activity is present now contain concentrations of fine particles with heavy metals up to 10 times higher than four decades ago.

Researchers attribute this to pollutants from fossil fuel combustion used by ships, aircraft, vehicles, and research facilities.

The rise in pollution coincides with a sharp increase in tourism, with annual visitors growing from 20,000 to 120,000 over the past 20 years, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators. Ships carrying tourists often burn heavy fossil fuels, releasing particles containing nickel, copper, zinc, and lead.

“Snow melts faster in Antarctica due to the presence of polluting particles in areas frequented by tourists,” said study co-author Raul Cordero of the University of Groningen. He added that “a single tourist can contribute to accelerating the melting of around 100 tons of snow.”

The four-year research, conducted by scientists from several countries including Chile and Germany, covered 2,000 kilometers of the continent. It also found that long-term scientific expeditions can have up to 10 times more impact than individual tourists.

While efforts such as banning heavy fuel oil and introducing electric-hybrid ships are steps in the right direction, the study stressed the need for faster adoption of renewable energy and reduced fossil fuel dependence.

A separate study published in Nature the same day warned that climate change could trigger irreversible changes in Antarctica, potentially raising global sea levels by several meters and causing catastrophic consequences for future generations.