White House launches official TikTok account under Trump

The White House launched its official TikTok account, tapping into the platform’s 170 million U.S. users to amplify the messages of President Donald Trump.

The new account, @whitehouse, went live with a video showing Trump declaring, “I am your voice,” accompanied by the caption: “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?”

Trump has credited TikTok with helping him secure support from younger voters in his 2024 victory over Democrat Kamala Harris. His campaign account, @realdonaldtrump, has since amassed more than 15 million followers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration aims to use TikTok to “communicate the historic successes President Trump has delivered” to as wide an audience as possible.

The launch comes despite ongoing concerns in Washington that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could share U.S. user data with Beijing.

A 2024 law had required TikTok to cease U.S. operations by January 19 this year unless its assets were sold, but Trump has repeatedly extended the divestment deadline, now set for September 17.