Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo3 mins ago

President Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday to discuss a potential agreement “which would end the war” between Russia and Ukraine.
The announcement came hours after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, describing the meeting as having “gone very well.”

He also held a late-night call with Zelenskyy and European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump said.

Trump said the aim is to reach a peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire, though he did not provide details of the proposal. He indicated that if the meeting with Zelenskyy succeeds, a follow-up meeting with Putin could be scheduled.

The Alaska summit concluded without a ceasefire or peace deal. Zelenskyy has previously rejected any negotiations that bypass Ukraine, insisting he will not accept Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory or abandon NATO aspirations, while Putin demands control over occupied areas.

Trump has made ending the war a top priority of his administration, criticizing both leaders for failing to resolve the conflict.

