GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Putin says UAE possible venue for meeting with Trump

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United Arab Emirates is among the possible venues for his upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Putin made the statement at the Kremlin following talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A Kremlin official earlier said the meeting could take place as early as next week, although no exact date has been confirmed.

The announcement came a day before a White House deadline for Moscow to show progress in ending the three-year war in Ukraine or face tougher economic sanctions.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the summit venue had been decided “in principle” and that the meeting could happen next week. He dismissed the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining, despite the White House saying Trump was open to the idea. Putin has repeatedly rejected Zelenskyy’s proposals for direct talks.

It remains unclear how the planned meeting will affect Washington’s deadline.

If it pushes through, the summit would be the first between US and Russian leaders since 2021, when then-President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.

It would also mark a major step in Trump’s push to end the conflict, though prospects for a breakthrough remain slim as Moscow and Kyiv continue to differ on terms for peace.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 27 1

Marcos urges faster digitalization to keep up with neighboring countries

23 mins ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte

Duterte Legal Team Seeks Disqualification of ICC Prosecutor Over Conflict of Interest

7 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 26 1

Marcos urges stronger global role to uphold rules-based order amid SCS tensions

7 hours ago
528806851 759581250363964 2757940443827080700 n

First Lady Liza Marcos Visits Filipino Children Undergoing Liver Transplants in India

7 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button