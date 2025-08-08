Putin says UAE possible venue for meeting with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United Arab Emirates is among the possible venues for his upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Putin made the statement at the Kremlin following talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A Kremlin official earlier said the meeting could take place as early as next week, although no exact date has been confirmed.

The announcement came a day before a White House deadline for Moscow to show progress in ending the three-year war in Ukraine or face tougher economic sanctions.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the summit venue had been decided “in principle” and that the meeting could happen next week. He dismissed the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining, despite the White House saying Trump was open to the idea. Putin has repeatedly rejected Zelenskyy’s proposals for direct talks.

It remains unclear how the planned meeting will affect Washington’s deadline.

If it pushes through, the summit would be the first between US and Russian leaders since 2021, when then-President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.

It would also mark a major step in Trump’s push to end the conflict, though prospects for a breakthrough remain slim as Moscow and Kyiv continue to differ on terms for peace.