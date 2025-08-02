Cambodia to nominate US President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize over role in border truce with Thailand

Cambodia will nominate former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in helping end a deadly border conflict with Thailand.

Responding to a text inquiry, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol replied “Yes” when asked if Cambodia plans to formally nominate Trump for the prestigious international award.

Speaking earlier to reporters in Phnom Penh, he thanked Trump for his intervention and credited him for facilitating peace between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

Trump’s phone call last week reportedly broke the deadlock in negotiations, leading to a ceasefire signed in Malaysia on July 28, ending the most intense fighting between Cambodia and Thailand in more than a decade. The five-day conflict claimed at least 43 lives and displaced over 300,000 people on both sides of the border.

“We acknowledge his great efforts for peace,” said Chanthol, who also serves as Cambodia’s top trade negotiator. He added that the country was grateful for Trump’s support, both in diplomacy and trade.

Chanthol also cited the U.S. government’s decision to reduce a planned 49% tariff on Cambodian exports to 19%, a move that helped protect the country’s critical garment and footwear industry. He said the initial proposal, which was later lowered to 36% before being further reduced, would have devastated the sector.

Trump’s potential nomination by Cambodia follows similar moves by Pakistan and Israel. In June, Pakistan said it would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in easing tensions with India. A month later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said he had nominated Trump for the same honor.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to peace and international cooperation.