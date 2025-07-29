Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire agreement

Thailand has accused Cambodia of violating a ceasefire agreement just hours after it took effect on Monday, following five days of deadly clashes along their shared border.

Royal Thai Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said Cambodian forces attacked Thai territory “in several places” overnight, calling it a “deliberate violation of the agreement” meant to undermine mutual trust.

He said the Thai military stopped firing at midnight in line with the ceasefire but responded to Cambodia’s actions to protect national sovereignty.

“I confirm that the Thai side did not use military force to invade, but to prevent encroachment and maintain national sovereignty under international rules,” he said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that fighting had eased since the ceasefire took effect, noting a reduction in hostilities along the frontline.

An AFP journalist in Samraong, a city near the border, also reported that the sound of gunfire and shelling ceased about 30 minutes before midnight and did not resume overnight.

The two countries agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire during talks hosted by Malaysia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Officials from the United States and China were also present.

At least 38 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since the clashes began, making it the most intense fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in more than a decade.

International pressure to end the violence mounted over the weekend, with former U.S. President Donald Trump warning that trade talks would be suspended if the fighting continued. Both countries also face the threat of a 36% U.S. tariff starting August 1.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who facilitated the talks, described the agreement as a “vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security.”

The United Nations has also urged both countries to fully implement the ceasefire and create conditions for lasting peace.

Hun Manet expressed hope that the agreement would allow displaced families to return and help restore trust between the two nations.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the ceasefire reflects his country’s commitment to a peaceful resolution and called on both sides to implement the agreement in good faith.