Fake ‘Westarctica’ embassy busted in India, man claiming to be ambassador arrested

Authorities in India have arrested a man running a fake embassy that promised overseas jobs and diplomatic privileges to individuals.

Harshvardhan Jain was taken into custody by The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force after a raid on his rented home in Ghaziabad. He falsely claimed to be an ambassador of “Westarctica,” an unrecognized “micronation” in Antarctica.

According to reports, Jain, who also posed as a consul-general for other fake micronations including Seborga, Ladonia, and Poulvia, have allegedly been using fake diplomatic titles to deceive people for nearly 10 years.

He promised victims overseas jobs, bank accounts, citizenship, and diplomatic privileges that do not actually exist.

The police seized nearly 45 lakh rupees (about AED 191,000) in cash and foreign currency, 18 fake diplomatic number plates, 12 fake diplomatic passports, forged official documents, and luxury watches.

Reports said Jain used counterfeit seals from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and over 30 foreign countries to make the operation appear legitimate. He also displayed fake consular boards, flags, and doctored photos of him with world leaders.

Authorities said Jain laundered money through unofficial channels called hawala and shell companies overseas, believed to have started around 2016 or 2017.

Jain had a prior arrest in 2011 for possessing illegal satellite phones. Police sources suggest possible links to controversial figures such as godman Chandraswami and arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Claims about his education and business background are now under investigation.