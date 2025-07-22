Typhoon  Wipha batters Hong Kong, China, Vietnam after sweeping through the Philippines

Typhoon Wipha made landfall early Tuesday along the northern coast of Vietnam, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The storm struck near Ninh Bình province at 9:25 a.m. local time (6:25 a.m. UAE time). Authorities also warned of landslide and flash flood risks as some areas recorded 150 to 200 mm of rainfall.

Before hitting Vietnam, Wipha battered southern China and Hong Kong on July 20.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the No. 10 hurricane signal, the city’s highest, as winds peaked at 167 km/h and over 110 mm of rain fell within three hours. Reports said over 250 people took shelter and more than 20 were injured.

In mainland China, Typhoon Wipha made landfall Sunday evening in Taishan, Guangdong. State media reported localized flooding and flight cancellations as the storm moved inland toward Vietnam.

A timelapse showing dark clouds approaching the city of Zhuhai was widely shared on social media as the typhoon approached.

Typhoon Wipha was first monitored in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as Tropical Depression Crising on July 16, exiting by July 19. Although it did not directly hit land, it enhanced the southwest monsoon, causing widespread flooding.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that Tropical Depression Crising has left five people dead, three in Northern Mindanao and one each in Davao and Caraga, while some are reported missing. The storm has affected more than 800,000 individuals, with over 20,000 now taking shelter in evacuation centers.