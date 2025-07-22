Bangladesh Air Force jet crashes into school, killing at least 20 in Dhaka

At least 20 people were killed and more than 170 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a school building in Dhaka on Monday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at Milestone School and College in the Uttara area around 1:00 p.m. local time.

The F-7 jet aircraft, which had just taken off for a training exercise, reportedly experienced a mechanical failure before slamming into a two-storey school building, the armed forces said in a statement.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md. Taukir Islam, was among the fatalities. Officials said he had attempted to divert the aircraft to a less populated area before impact.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 17 of the dead were children. Most of the injured were between 10 and 15 years old, and many suffered burns from jet fuel. More than 50 people were taken to hospitals, including the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

Emergency services responded quickly, with firefighters battling flames and searching through debris for survivors. Images from the scene showed widespread damage to the school building with smoke rising from the crash site and crowds watching from surrounding rooftops.

Witnesses said the plane crashed just as students were leaving for the day. Teachers and students reported hearing a loud explosion followed by fire and smoke.

An investigation committee has been formed to determine the cause of the crash.

Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed condolences and directed all concerned agencies to prioritize assistance to victims and their families.

“This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance,” he said in a post on X.

Authorities have declared Tuesday a national day of mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast.