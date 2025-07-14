Cambodia marks World Heritage recognition of Khmer Rouge sites

Three former Khmer Rouge sites in Cambodia have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking the country’s first modern-era conflict-related inscription.

The Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, Choeung Ek Genocide Centre in Phnom Penh, and M-13 prison in Kampong Chhnang province were inscribed by the United Nations cultural agency on Friday during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.

The listing coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge’s rise to power.

From 1975 to 1979, the regime was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people through starvation, torture, and executions.

Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the designation and called for nationwide drum-beating ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the occasion.

“May this inscription serve as a lasting reminder that peace must always be defended. From the darkest chapters of history, we can draw strength to build a better future for humanity,” he said in a televised message.

Tuol Sleng, a former high school turned prison known as S-21, held around 15,000 detainees, most of whom were later executed.

Choeung Ek was among the regime’s most notorious killing fields. M-13 served as an earlier detention center operated by the Khmer Rouge before it seized power.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said this is the country’s first World Heritage nomination linked to recent history and one of the first globally tied to modern conflict.