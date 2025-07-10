GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Former South Korean President Yoon back in detention over martial law case

Leana Bernardo

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken back into custody after the Seoul Central District Court approved a new arrest warrant linked to his brief declaration of martial law last year.

The court granted the request filed by special prosecutors, citing concerns that Yoon posed a risk of destroying evidence. The decision comes months after the same court overturned his initial arrest in January and allowed him to face rebellion charges without being detained.

The former Korean leader is already on trial for insurrection over the December martial law decree, a charge that could carry a life sentence or the death penalty, now faces additional allegations including abuse of power and obstruction of official duties.

A team of special prosecutors has been pursuing broader charges related to what they describe as Yoon’s authoritarian attempt to retain power. In April, South Korea’s Constitutional Court formally removed him from office after upholding his impeachment.

The latest warrant was approved by Senior Judge Nam Se-jin, who agreed with the prosecution’s claim that Yoon may attempt to interfere with the investigation.

