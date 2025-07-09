GlobalLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Bahrain praises UAE for rescue efforts after Red Sea ship attack

The Kingdom of Bahrain on Wednesday commended the United Arab Emirates for rescuing the crew of the commercial vessel Magic Seas after it came under attack in the Red Sea.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lauded the UAE’s prompt and responsible humanitarian response.

It also highlighted the UAE’s coordination with international maritime authorities, including the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Bahrain condemned the attack and described it as a threat to international navigation, global trade, and the marine environment.

The ministry called for stronger regional and international cooperation to protect maritime security and uphold stability in accordance with international law.

