ASEAN to voice concern over U.S. tariff measures at regional summit

Southeast Asian nations are set to express concern over renewed U.S. tariffs which they described as “counterproductive,” according to a draft joint statement prepared ahead of a regional summit this week.

A draft communiqué shared with AFP on Tuesday revealed that foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are increasingly alarmed by escalating global trade tensions particularly those triggered by unilateral tariff actions.

“We expressed concern over rising global trade tensions and growing uncertainties in the international economic landscape, particularly the unilateral actions relating to tariffs,” the statement reads.

While the draft does not explicitly mention the United States, it warns that such actions “risk exacerbating global economic fragmentation and pose complex challenges to ASEAN’s economic stability and growth.”

The statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of plans to reinstate and raise tariffs on 14 countries. The move could impact several ASEAN member states, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos, which face potential tariffs ranging from 25 to 40 percent.

Vietnam is one of only two countries that have reached a tentative agreement with the United States to avoid the tariffs.

The tariff issue is expected to be a key topic of discussion at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur this week. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to attend the gathering, marking his first official visit to the region since taking office.