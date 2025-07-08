Abu Dhabi Crown Prince concludes visit to Brazil for 17th BRICS Summit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has concluded his official visit to Brazil, where he led the United Arab Emirates delegation to the 17th BRICS Summit.

He attended the summit on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit, chaired by Brazil, was held under the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance” and was attended by heads of state and government from BRICS member countries, along with leaders of invited states and representatives of international organizations.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled emphasized the importance of BRICS as a platform for fostering strategic partnerships and international cooperation, particularly in addressing global economic, humanitarian, and geopolitical challenges.

The Crown Prince also expressed appreciation for Brazil’s warm reception and conveyed his best wishes for the country’s continued development and prosperity.

He was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor for Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil.

The UAE is participating in the summit for the second time as a member of BRICS, which was established in 2009 to enhance political and economic cooperation among emerging economies.