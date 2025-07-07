EJ Obiena to bring international pole vault event to PH this September

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena revealed on Monday that the country will host a major international pole vaulting event this coming September 20–21, to be held at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

Titled “The Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge”, the competition is officially sanctioned by the World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level), giving athletes the opportunity to earn global ranking points and a cash prize.

Obiena, who will also compete in the event, said he’s excited to perform in front of a home crowd and hopes the event will encourage more world-class sports competitions to be held in the Philippines.

“I’ve competed all over the world — but a home crowd hits differently,” he said in a virtual press briefing, admitting the pressure will be intense.

While other participants and ticketing details have yet to be finalized, the competition will follow a street vaulting format, offering a unique urban setup for spectators.

The event is set just five days after the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where Obiena is also expected to compete.

The pole vault challenge was initially scheduled for September last year, but was postponed due to Obiena’s back injury and logistical challenges.