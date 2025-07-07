GlobalNewsTFT News

EJ Obiena to bring international pole vault event to PH this September

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena revealed on Monday that the country will host a major international pole vaulting event this coming September 20–21, to be held at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

Titled “The Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge”, the competition is officially sanctioned by the World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level), giving athletes the opportunity to earn global ranking points and a cash prize.

Obiena, who will also compete in the event, said he’s excited to perform in front of a home crowd and hopes the event will encourage more world-class sports competitions to be held in the Philippines.

“I’ve competed all over the world — but a home crowd hits differently,” he said in a virtual press briefing, admitting the pressure will be intense.

While other participants and ticketing details have yet to be finalized, the competition will follow a street vaulting format, offering a unique urban setup for spectators.

The event is set just five days after the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where Obiena is also expected to compete.

The pole vault challenge was initially scheduled for September last year, but was postponed due to Obiena’s back injury and logistical challenges.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

509599860 1274044837423427 1471063556884536581 n

Marcos open to taxing online gaming, supports measures against gambling addiction

47 seconds ago
514414434 1147662950734809 3479150547202138329 n

Filipinos trafficked to Pakistan for illegal online jobs, BI sounds alarm

9 mins ago
arrested istock

Over 17K individuals arrested in Saudi Arabia for residency, labor violations

52 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 3

Philippine Navy to inspect Japanese warships for possible transfer

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button