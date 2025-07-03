GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ferry Sinks Near Bali: 4 dead, 30 missing, 31 rescued

A ferry carrying 65 people sank off the coast of Bali, Indonesia, leaving four dead, 30 missing, and 31 rescued, according to the country’s Search and Rescue agency on Thursday. The incident has prompted an urgent search-and-rescue mission, though efforts are being challenged by rough sea conditions.

The ferry, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, departed from Banyuwangi port in East Java on Wednesday evening and sank roughly 30 minutes into its journey to Bali. Onboard were 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles, based on official reports.

Rescuers have deployed a helicopter and 13 underwater specialists to search for the missing, though operations are slowed by strong winds and sea currents. A video released by the national agency Basarnas showed what appeared to be a recovered body being transported ashore from a fishing vessel.

Authorities have not confirmed the nationalities of the passengers, but a manifest shared by MetroTV suggested there were no foreigners on the ferry.

Ferry travel is widespread in Indonesia, a nation made up of over 17,000 islands, but accidents occur frequently due to loose safety regulations and overcrowding. In 2023, at least 15 people died in a similar ferry accident near Sulawesi island.

