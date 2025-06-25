GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Runway Middle East V3 Icon joins partnership ceremony at first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia

Runway Middle East V3 Icon was among the 26 Filipino organizations honored during a ceremonial photo opportunity held at the first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum’s Day 1 in Saudi Arabia, marking a new milestone in Filipino community engagement in the Kingdom.

The event featured a symbolic partnership segment that highlighted the collective efforts of The Filipino Times and key Filipino organizations in Saudi Arabia — all working together to empower, inform, and uplift the overseas Filipino community.

Representing The Filipino Times was Rain Dimalanta, Director for Operations, Sales and Marketing, who led the ceremonial photo opportunity as part of the forum’s official program. Meanwhile, the Runway Middle East V3 Icon was represented by its President, Ras Wilson N Dela Cruz.

The TFT Watchlist Forum was proudly organized by The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency globally, in collaboration with New Perspective Media Group. It was the first time the forum was held in Saudi Arabia, bringing together OFWs, community leaders, advocates, and industry experts in one vibrant celebration of unity and empowerment.

The event was made possible through the support of its generous sponsors:

Silver Sponsors:

  • Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.
  • DMCI Homes

Support Sponsors:

  • Arthaland
  • Sun Life
  • Philippine Airlines

Attendees also enjoyed exciting TFT Pa-regalo giveaways throughout the program, including grocery packs, a JBL party box speaker, a 55” smart TV, and a roundtrip ticket to the Philippines — bringing fun and smiles to the Filipino community in attendance.

The Filipino Times thanks the Runway Middle East V3 Icon for joining the partnership and for its continued service to Filipinos in the Kingdom.

