Filipino-Canadian wins record $80M lotto jackpot in Canada; plans to help family, community, visit PH

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 mins ago

Justin Simporios (@BCLC/X)

A Filipino-Canadian man from Surrey, British Columbia, has won the largest Lotto Max jackpot ever claimed by a single person in Canada.

Justin Simporios, who bought his winning ticket at the Walmart Supercentre in Central City, Surrey, took home a massive $80 million from the May 9, 2025, lottery draw.

He found out he won while checking the lottery results late at night.

“I saw that someone won $80 million in Surrey. I was joking and told my wife, ‘we’re millionaires!’ and she told me to stop making that joke. After, I manually checked each number before scanning [using the BCLC Lotto! App]. I cried and shouted, ‘we’re millionaires!’” Simporios said via British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

The excitement did not stop there. Simporios shared that his wife was in “complete disbelief and a bit mad” when he woke her up, as their daughter was unwell. However, realizing the life-changing news, they both shared the overwhelming joy.

With his newfound fortune, Simporios plans to prioritize his family and give back to the community.

“I want to help my family and my wife’s family. I’ll pay off my sister’s medical school debt and help my mom retire early – just giving my family a head start in life,” he said.

“I’ve struggled before and needed help. Even if I can give an ounce of happiness, I want to help where we can. This feels like a dream,” he added.

Simporios also plans to visit his family in the Philippines for a long-awaited reunion, as his wife and child have never been there. Additionally, as a fan of the LA Lakers, he hopes to watch LeBron James play before the basketball star retires.

“The biggest change will be having more time with my wife and family. We want to live with a purpose – to help the community around us,” he added.

