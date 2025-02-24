UAE leaders wish Pope Francis a swift recovery

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of Pope Francis, following reports of the pontiff’s worsening health condition.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his prayers for the Pope’s continued strength and well-being, asking The Almighty to grant him continued health and wellness, WAM reported.

The message comes in light of the Vatican’s announcement that the 88-year-old Pope is battling a severe respiratory crisis, compounded by pneumonia and a complicated lung infection.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also extended similar messages to the Vatican leader.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis remains conscious but is in a fragile state, receiving high-flow oxygen therapy and blood transfusions to combat thrombocytopenia, a condition marked by low platelet counts vital for blood clotting. His medical team has described his situation as precarious due to his age, frailty, and pre-existing lung condition, though they have not issued a prognosis.