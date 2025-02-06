OFWs in Europe alerted as border checks are reinforced in Schengen Area

EU Member States have reinstated Schengen border controls due to security threats, according to an advisory from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

As a result, the DMW advises OFWs in Europe to be extra cautious when crossing borders within the Schengen Area. The DMW reminds them to always carry their valid passports, residence permits, visas, and other essential documents while traveling.

In a Facebook post, DMW wrote: “Pursuant to the European Parliament and European Union Council Community Code on the rules governing the movement of persons across borders otherwise known as the Schengen Borders Code (SBC), the EU Member States have temporarily reinstated border controls in response to security threats to public policy or internal security.”

Several countries within the Schengen Area, such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Slovenia, have implemented stricter border controls. These measures include enhanced surveillance, thorough checks on cross-border trains, the potential use of facial recognition technology, and the permanent deployment of police officers.

The advisory also highlighted that countries sharing borders with Switzerland are implementing similar measures, along with the specific periods they will be in effect. These states include Austria (October 16, 2024 to April 15, 2025), France (November 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), Germany (November 12, 2024 to March 15, 2025), and Italy (June 19, 2024 to December 18, 2025).

While the advisory cited security threats as the reason for these heightened measures, it did not provide specific details on the nature of the threats.