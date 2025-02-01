US mourns loss of PNP official who died in Washington air collision

The United States is mourning the death of a Filipino police official, who was among the victims of the mid-air collision between an American Airlines aircraft and a US military helicopter in Washington, D.C.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson expressed her condolences to the family of Philippine National Police (PNP) official PCol Pergentino Malabed in a social media post.

“We mourn the loss of Police Col Pergentino Malabed, who died in the recent Washington, DC plane crash. His service and commitment to upholding peace and security will never be forgotten,” Carlson wrote on X.

We mourn the loss of Police Col Pergentino Malabed, who died in the recent Washington, DC plane crash. His service and commitment to upholding peace and security will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to his family and @pnppio colleagues at this time of great loss. 🤍 — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) February 1, 2025

The PNP confirmed on Friday, January 31, that Malabed, who served as chief of the PNP Supply Management Division, was on an official trip when the fatal accident occurred.

The organization described his passing as a “profound loss” to the PNP, where he was known for his honor, integrity, and dedication throughout his career.

US authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Officials have recovered the black boxes from the American Airlines regional jet, which was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.

The aircraft collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers before plunging into the Potomac River while preparing to land at Ronald Reagan Airport on Wednesday night. There were no survivors.