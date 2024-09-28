Man in California discovered he’s paid neighbor’s electricity for 18 years

A man in California realized that he had been paying for his neighbor’s electricity for 18 years.

Ken Wilson, who lives in Vacaville, California, noticed how high his electricity bill was compared to others despite trying to save electricity and lower costs.

After a while, he sent a complaint to the local utility, PG&E, which in turn sent a worker out to investigate. Wilson told a local TV station, KMAX/KOVR: “I thought there was a leak or someone was stealing my electricity or the meter was faulty because something wasn’t right.”

To his surprise, Wilson discovered that his meter was linked to the building’s unit No. 91 instead of his own apartment, No. 90. The records show that the mishap has been going on since at least 2009.

PG&E released an apology statement, saying that “the meter number for the customer’s apartment was being billed to another apartment since potentially 2009.”

Wilson first moved into the apartment in 2006 and believes he may have been paying the wrong bill from the beginning, which was a total of 18 years.

In the meantime, Wilson will have to pay his neighbor’s bill as PG&E said that it can only be changed in the next billing cycle.