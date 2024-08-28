Australia is the latest country to give workers the ‘right to disconnect’ after-hours

Australians have just taken work-life balance to new heights with a groundbreaking law that officially grants them the ‘right to disconnect.’

According to the Fair Work Commission (FWC), Australia’s workplace relations tribunal, this law safeguards employees from being required to monitor, read, or respond to work-related communications outside their official working hours, unless their refusal is deemed unreasonable.

This includes calls or messages from their boss and co-workers, provided the contact or attempted contact is work-related.

The law took effect in August, applying to most workers immediately. However, starting August 2025, it will also extend to small businesses with fewer than 15 employees. This move positions Australia alongside a growing list of countries committed to protecting workers’ personal time.

However, this new law does not grant employees a complete exemption. Ignoring work-related calls or messages may be deemed unreasonable under certain conditions, such as their caregiving responsibilities, the level of disruption caused, the reason for the contact, and their personal circumstances.

“If it was an emergency situation, of course, people would expect an employee to respond to something like that,” Sen. Murray Watt, Australia’s minister for employment and workplace relations, said.

“But if it’s a run-of-the-mill thing … then they should wait till the next work day, so that people can actually enjoy their private lives, enjoy time with their family and their friends, play sport or whatever they want to do after hours, without feeling like they’re chained to the desk at a time when they’re not actually being paid because that’s just not fair,” Sen. Watt added.

According to the FWC, employees are encouraged to resolve disputes with their employers independently before seeking intervention. If discussions fail, they can apply to the FWC for a ‘stop order’ or other actions.

Nevertheless, although the law does not strictly prohibit employers from messaging or calling for work-related stuff after working hours, they still have a little bit more rights to protect their work-life balance compared to other countries.

It’s Australia’s way of making sure their employees enjoy their downtime without work interruptions. Cheers to that!