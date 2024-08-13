GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos in Vietnam warned of flash floods, landslides due to heavy rains

Filipinos visiting and residing in Vietnam are advised to take extra caution against the risk of flash floods and landslides in the northern regions due to heavy rainfall.

The Philippine Embassy in Vietnam issued an advisory stating that several provinces will continue to experience heavy rains until August 15. Filipinos are urged to fully cooperate with local authorities.

“Due to recent continuous heavy rain in the Northern portion of Vietnam, there is a very high risk of flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in the mountainous areas,” the Embassy said in a statement released on August 12.

According to Vietnam’s National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern part of Vietnam is expected to experience heavy rainfall ranging from 100 to 250 mm, with some areas receiving up to 400 mm, from August 11to 15.

The Embassy strongly urged all Filipinos living, working, or visiting the area to exercise heightened caution and fully cooperate with local authorities during severe weather conditions, particularly in the monitored areas.

These include Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An.

In case of emergency, affected Filipinos may reach out to the Embassy’s Assistance-to-Nationals via +84 90 4126164.

