Biden extends condolences to victims of typhoon Carina, Habagat

US President Joe Biden conveyed his condolences to Filipinos who were victims of typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

This was relayed by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang, with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III.

“Let me just start by sending our deepest condolences to all the victims of the recent typhoon and to say again, anything we can do to be of assistance, we welcome doing that,” Blinken said.

Austin also offered condolences to the victims of the typhoon, saying “we’re more than allies, we’re family,” to Marcos.

The number of people who died due to the effects of typhoon Carina and Habagat has reached 39, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“We are very happy to see you once again. I’m a bit surprised considering how interesting your political situation has become back in the States, but I’m glad that you found the time to come and visit with us,” Marcos said.

The US officials visited the country for the 4th Philippines-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their counterparts, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

