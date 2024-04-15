DMW says seafarers onboard seized ship by Iran ‘safe’

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured that the four Filipino seafarers onboard the container ship MSC Aries which was seized by Iranian authorities are safe.

“As of this morning, the reports from the ship owner are that they are safe and sound. And they are resuming their normal duties on board the ship. And that they are healthy in a sense that they get their regular food. They have regular food and water supplies on board,” said DMW officer in charge Hans Cacdac in an interview with GMA News.

Cacdac said the four seafarers are still on the ship.

“They remain on board the ship. The ship is anchored off the port in Iran. And of course, we are still trying to establish direct lines of communication with them. At the very least, they could be granted access to call their respective relatives, families,” he added.

The DMW said they remain to be in communication with the families of the seafarers.

“We’ve opened the lines of communication. I, myself, am in communication with all four families. And we are in coordination with the DFA also. We’re relying on the DFA sa diplomatic effort to secure their safe release and repatriation,” he added.

The Philippine government expresses serious concern over the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urges all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict.