Death toll in Taiwan quake rises to 13

Courtesy: Suo Takekuma/AP

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3 has climbed up to 13, with six people still unaccounted for.

According to Kyodo News, search and rescue operations are continuing, especially after the critical 72-hour period for survival has passed.

The increase in casualties was announced after emergency teams found three more bodies over the last two days on a trail at the national park. Authorities have confirmed that more than 1,100 people have been injured, and hundreds of residents have been evacuated to the Tianxiang area in the Taroko National Park.

This is Taiwan’s strongest earthquake since 1999, with the eastern county of Hualien being hit the hardest.

Taiwan officials have announced that a special team from Turkey, a quake-prone country, will be deployed to assist in rescue missions. The team plans to utilize its expertise in drone technology to search for victims in mountainous areas.

