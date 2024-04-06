PH, US, Japan, Australia to hold maritime exercises in PH waters

The United States, Philippines, Japan and Australia will conduct a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on April 7.

The exact location was not disclosed on the joint statement issued by the four countries.

The four countries said that the MCA is part of their collective commitment to strengthen regional cooperation and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The MCA will be conducted by naval/maritime and air force units in a manner that is consistent with international law as well as domestic laws and rules of respective nations, and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States,” the joint statement read.

The four countries also expressed their support to the Philippines in upholding the rule of law and the 2016 Arbitral ruling in the South China Sea.

“We stand with all nations in safeguarding the international order based on the rule of law that is the foundation for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region,” the statement read.

“Our four nations reaffirm the position regarding the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute,” the PH-US-Japan-Australian joint statement added.