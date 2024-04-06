GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH, US, Japan, Australia to hold maritime exercises in PH waters

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: Philippine Navy

The United States, Philippines, Japan and Australia will conduct a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on April 7.

The exact location was not disclosed on the joint statement issued by the four countries.

The four countries said that the MCA is part of their collective commitment to strengthen regional cooperation and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The MCA will be conducted by naval/maritime and air force units in a manner that is consistent with international law as well as domestic laws and rules of respective nations, and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States,” the joint statement read.

The four countries also expressed their support to the Philippines in upholding the rule of law and the 2016 Arbitral ruling in the South China Sea.

“We stand with all nations in safeguarding the international order based on the rule of law that is the foundation for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region,” the statement read.

“Our four nations reaffirm the position regarding the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute,” the PH-US-Japan-Australian joint statement added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 06T151429.708

PHIVOLCS warns on possibility of strong earthquake, urges public to remain vigilant

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T151106.606

OFW killed in Sharjah residential building fire

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T132204.470

After ending Olympic bid, Hidilyn Diaz to focus now on motherhood dream

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T124344.031

5 killed, 44 injured in residential building fire in Sharjah

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button