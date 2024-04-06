GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW recognized for saving a co-worker in Korea

Courtesy: Monico Caranay/Facebook

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was recognized by the Philippine Embassy in South Korea for saving the life of a co-worker.

In a GMA News report, Monico Caranay, a factory worker, saved the life of his Korean co-worker who fell into a large press machine in Busan, South Korea.

Caranay immediately turned off the machine just in time that saved the life of the Korean co-worker who was pinned into the machine.

Jaebin Cho, the Korean co-worker expressed his gratitude to the OFW.

“Thank you to the Filipino people in Korea, especially to Nicky, who saved my life. I will never forget you in my life,” the Korean national said.

Caranay, for his part, said Filipinos are always ready to extend a helping hand.

“Ang ating spirit bilang Pilipino, ang ating puso, we are willing to help,” he said.

