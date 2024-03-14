GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Rematch set as Biden, Trump clinch nominations for 2024 elections

Courtesy: Reuters

It’s another rematch for United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as the two managed to clinch their parties’ nominations ahead of the 2024 polls.

The Biden-Trump rematch is the first presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Biden initially needed 1,968 delegates to be nominated for his reelection bid and he managed to pass that number on Tuesday.

Trump on the other hand managed to get 1,215 delegates for the Republican presidential nomination.

Following his nomination, Biden issued a warning against Trump’s “campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

“Voters now have a choice to make about the future of this country. Are we going to stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down? Will we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms or let extremists take them away?” said Biden.

Trump, on the other hand, said there was no time to celebrate and he is bent on defeating Biden.

“We’re going to drill, baby, drill. We’re going to close our borders. We’re going to do things like nobody has ever seen before. And we’re going to make our nation’s economy be the best ever in the world,” said Trump.

The U.S. will hold its general elections on November 5.

